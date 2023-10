IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) here on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) here on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Thai, Malkwal, Murat, Madina Town, Baharpur, Main Bazar Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, New PTN, Photohar Steel, Mahfouz Shaheed, Club.I, Filtration Plant, Scheme.

II, Chhata Bakhtawar, Rahara, Azad Shaheed, Lahtrar Road, Chhata Bakhtawar, Tramiri, New Wahidabad, ISI Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kohala, Murat, Fazl Ahmad Shaheed, Choah Khalsa, IST, Newrawat Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dhadial Express Feeder, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Vally, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Ditta, AWT-4, MVHS, MPCHS B-17, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Bakrala, Colonel Akram, Riaz Shaheed, Khokhran, Chamala, Mumtaz Shaheed, M Riaz Shaheed, Rohtas Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, Industrial-II, I-8/4, A-Block, Service Road, visa, Khurram Colony, Jinnah Camp, Kuri Road, Hamza Camp, Abbaspura, Zubair Shaheed, Civil Line, ATM, Garmala, Gul Afshan, Langarpur, Jeddah, Machine Mohalla feeders and surrounding areas.