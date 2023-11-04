IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, including GSO Circle, Q Project, DHQ, Bank Road-2, Adam Road, Sir Syed Road, Khadim Hussain, CGH, Sarafa Bazar, Jhanda, Zafarul Haq Road, Arian Mohalla, Nimbal, Askari Cement Consumer Grid, and surrounding areas.