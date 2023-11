IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Lakho, Nogzi, Tehmasabad Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, New Kalyam, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jatha Hatial, Basali, Pind Jhatla, Lab-I&II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mills, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Kahota City-II, Hanif Shaheed, Abrar Shaheed, Panjar, Khawaja, Narh, Feeders Attock Circle, Pour Miana, Rashid Minhas, Shahiya, Ghari Afghana, Nawababad, Pind Padian, Vali, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, AWT-4, MVHS, Paswal, Wahdat Colony, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Godal, Haji Shah, Hameed, Col.

Sher Khan, Pathar Garh, Ahmed Nagar Feeders, Islamabad Circle From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Kohala, Bukot, Besan, Bairot, Mulia, Nambel, Trench, Patan Feeders GSO Circle From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM I-8 Markaz, CST, Flour Mill, GOR, H-8/2, Fazaia Colony, KRL Feeders From 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM, FHS, F-Block, I-9/4, Muslim Town, Chishanab, I-8/1, alcatel, CDA, Flour Mill-2, AFOHS and surrounding areas.