IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Mahfouz Shaheed, E-7, Satara Market, Pandorian, Highway, Athal, F-8/1, G-10/3, GOR, I- 10/2, G-14/4 Residential, Railway Road, NIH, AQ Khan, Company Bagh, Barin, Patriata, Upper Topa, Peer Sohaw, I-10/1, I-11/1, Park Enclave, Scheme II, Chhata Bakhtawar, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Fourth Road, B Block, A Block, National Market, Curry Road, Fazahia, Farooq Azam, Gulzar Quaid, Dhok Hekmad, Committee Chowk, Faura Chowk, Jami Masjid, Gwalmandi, Alamabad, Ehsanabad, Bani, Kayani Road, NLC, Zeeshan Colony, MH, MH.2, Ameer Hamza Colony, Golra, Lakho Road, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Hyder Road, Adam G Road, NPF 1, Sarwar Shaheed, MSF, Lair Colony, KH Road, Shahpur, Gulistan Fatima, Garja. I, Jhawara, Chahan, Sahala College, Chowk Pandori, Nad, Saip Abrar, Ghazan Khan, Hamid Jhangi, Jhata Hatial. , Bengali, Syed Kasran, Mahuta Feeders, Attock Circle, Nowzish Shaheed, Nawababad, Jalala, Wapdatown, D-17, Valley, D-18, Gulshan Sahat, New City Block.1, New City Block.A, Industrial Estate, Bahtar, Rashid Minhas, Colonel Sher Khan, Hussainabad, Ahmednagar, Brahma, Hazro, Sharif River, Haji Shah, Ghorghashti, People's Colony, Visa, Kachhari, Dhok Fateh, DI Colony, Gharibwal, Muthial, Qutbal, Bhandar, Kohar, Fateh Jang Rural, Laniwala, Amanpur, Museum Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Fatehpur, Kohar, F-6 Machine Mahalla, Pakhwal, F-9 Chak Daulat, Mangala Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Hasnot, Khai Kholian, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Mankiala, Gujjar Khan, Jermot, Mil Awan, Thakra, Kangar Thatti, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Line Park, Kaler Kahar, Sarpak, Dera Muslim, Latifal.

, Sehiglahabad, Pinnawal, Bisharat, Jalap River, Dalwal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Jalalpur, Pipli, Dhadanka, Malkwal, Dhalar, Mugla, Multan Khard, Timon Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Zeeshan Colony, Lakho Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, New Kaliam, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab. I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp, Kahota City. II, Hanif Shaheed, Abrar Shaheed, Panjar, Khawaja, Nad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tuman, Khahian, Multan Khard Feeder, From 01:00 PM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, Gujjar Khan, Galiana, ECM, Mandra, Matwa, RT Mill, Mankiala , Kot Dhamek, Islampura, Ward No. 8, Samot, City Sohah, LTC Gujjar Khan, Hamid Jhangi, KTM. 2, Kantrila, Mandera. II, Jermot, Sandal, Thakra, Scheme. I, Kangar Thati. , Dora Badhyal Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kaldana, PC, GHQ, Kayani Road, Army Flats, MH-1, CMH-2, MH-2, Zeeshan Colony, Hyder Road , NLC, Gujar Khan, Mankiala, Islampura, Mandra-2, Thakra, Kangar Feeders, Pindi Point, Barian, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Lora, Patriata, Company Bagh, Cecil Roaster, Lora-2, MCM , TDCP feeders and 132KV Timmin grid station and surrounding areas.