IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Islamabad Club-II, F-7/1(NIC), G-8/1, Zia Masjid, Sharifabad, S RD East, Karpa, F-10/2, G-9/2, I-8/1, I-10/4, G-14/3, Kalingar, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Birut, Nimbal, Kotli Sattian, Balawara Treat Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, E-Block, Benazir Hospital, Shaheed Muhammad Din, KRL, Tariq Shaheed, Gangal, Airport, Eid Gah, Zafarul Haq, City, Jamia Masjid, Gwalmandi, Westridge, Dhok Najo, People's Colony, Peshawar Road, Capt. Aamir Shaheed, Azharabad, Zircon Heights I-14/3, Pindhoon, Ratta, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-II, Tipu Road, Rahimabad, Swan Garden-I, Hamak, Topi Pump, AOWHS, Major Riaz, Kaliyal, Murat, Qureshiabad, RA Bazar, Chontra, New rawat, Rawat, Sagari, Kahota City. II, New Choah, Fazal Ahmad, Nara Matur, Gumti, Industrial, Sukhu, Nishan Haider , Gagan, Morgah, Park View, Pindi Borar, Foji Foundation, Mehboob Shaheed, Kohala, SSD-II, Rahimabad Feeders, Attock Circle, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Jhang, Dhirak, PM Colony, Hasan Abdal, Islampura, Burhan, Hameed, Mansar, Kamrial Rural, Maskinabad, Shakurdra, Sarka, Shadi Khan, Bolinwal, Malhwali, Soni, Kharpa, Chhajimar, Bahtar, Nara, Dharnal, Galial, Khanda, Gul Muhammad, Dhaknir, Shahullah Dutta, Pandparan.

Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Islampura, F-5 Jeddah, Langarpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Akram Shaheed, Jakhar, M Riaz Shaheed, Dina. Suhawah Kachhari, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safi Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bahrpur, Ara Bazar, Megan, Khairpur, Islamia Chowk, Daulatala, Dhadyal Rural, Dhoda, Bhikri, Dandut, Rawal, Toba, PD Khan, Sagarpur, Hasal. , Dharnal, Sukhu, Dharabi, Akwal, Bilalabad, Badhial Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Old Rawat, New Rawat, CWO, AOWHS, SPARCO, IST Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Patwali, Bhadyal Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Ringla, Dana Express, Dhalla, Gujjar Kohala, Manhasa Suhawa, Nimbal, Beirut, Ghaziabad, Muslim Town, Malhwali Old, Sunny, City, Toot Oil, Kharpa, Dhirkot.II feeders and 132KV Garibwal, Pindi Ghep, Nikka Kalan, New City, Kharpa, Toot Oilfield, Malhwali, Soni grid stations and surrounding areas.