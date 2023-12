IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Azad Shaheed, Lahtrar Road, Chhata Bakhtawar, Tramiree, New Wahidabad, ISI Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, 6th Road, T&T, B Block , New Milpur, Khurram Colony, Khanna, Farooq Azam, Gulzar Quaid, Tamasamaabad, Major Masood, Jami Masjid, Alamabad, Mohammadi Chowk, Eid Gah, Gwalmandi, Arya Mohalla, People's Colony, Multabad, Kamalabad, Fazahiya, Fazahiya-II, I-14/3, Ratta Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Morgah, Park View, Pindi Borad, Foji Foundation, Mahboob Shaheed, Mall Road, Jahangir Road, Kot Jabi, PWD-1, Jhanda, Lawer Colony, Major Riaz, Kaliyal, Hayal, Garja.1, Chongi No. 22, Priyal, Mansoor Shaheed, Chowk Pindori, Lahtrar.

I, Khawaja, Panjar, Mandra, New Kaliam, Bengali, Raman, Gagan Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Hussain, Ghori, Salargah. , Behlot, Bin Bola, Valley, Model Town, Kashif Gul Shaheed, Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industrial, Islampura, Burhan, Musa, Hattian, Qaziabad, Power Channel Company, Shamsabad, Tin Mela, Bolinwal, Ghor Ghishti, Kasran, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang City II, Nad, Kharapah, Malhwali, Pindi Gheap City, Mahfouz Shaheed, Galial, Gagan, Amanpur Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Ara Bazar, Mureed, Manara, Islamia Chowk, Adi, Daulatala, Latifal. , Malhal Mughlan, Chakral, Bisharat, Drya Jalap, Dalwal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Kot Chaudharyan, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Pachand, Main Bazar, Jatla, Pera Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Dharmand Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-13 Garmala, Mandi Bhalwal, Chhapran, Shamsabad, Akram Shaheed, Jakhar, M Riaz Shaheed, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Bhagwal, Chakkiam, New Sanghui, Deena. Islampura feeders and surrounding areas.