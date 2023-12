IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Saidpur Road, Malikabad, Effendi Colony, Sadiqabad, Faizabad, Kuri Road, Al Noor Colony, Tariq Shaheed, Gangal, Committee Chowk, Gulshanabad, Bagh Sardaran, Sarafa Bazar, Dhok Hekmad, Jinnah Road, Rajaabad, Westridge, Muslimabad, Iqbal Road II-, Gulzar Shaheed, Azizabad, Peshawar Road, Chairing Cross, AFIRM, Kobline, Ameer Hamza. Colony, Jhangi, P&T Wani, EME Complex, QIH, Shams Colony, Azharabad, CWO, Golra, Saham, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Hyder Road, Tipu Road, Rahimabad, Swan Garden II-, Mohra Nagyal, Gulistan Colony, Morgah, Lalkurti, Dhok Noor, Dhamyal, Qureshi Abad, RA Bazar, Chontra, New Rawat, Rawat, Sagari, DHA Valley, Radco, Nadh, Color City, Kambili Sadiq, New Choa, Fazal Ahmed, Nara Mattoor, Hamid Jhangi, Industrial, Bahr-Kalal, Syed Kasran, Mahota, Morgah, Feeders, Attock Circle, Margallah, SS Suri, Nisar Shaheed, Kala Khan, Faisal Hill 2,1, Paswal, New City Block A, New City Block A, I, N, G, New City Arcade, Colonel Sher Khan, Pathargarh, Shafi Chauhan, Hameed, Mansar, Kamra Rural, Dilawarabad, People Colony, Kachhari, Maskinabad, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal.

, Pari, Gharibwal, Fateh Jang (Double Circuit), Anjra Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Millat Chowk, Jamalwal, Miani, Main Bazar, Dhera Muslim, Dhadyal Rural, Segalabad, Bhikri, Pinnwal, Dandut, Duffer, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Kursal, Dharnaka, Talagang City, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thahi, Multan Khard, Tuman Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspora, Longarpora, Kariala, Puran, F-6 Machine Mahalla. , Pakhwal, Mangala Cantt., Dinah-1 Bakrala, Hasnot, Khoi Kholia, Col Muhammad Akram, Sandal, Nai Khanga, Chhappar Sharif, Shah Safir, Kangar Thatthi Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Chakwal Circle, Sehigalabad Feeder and surrounding areas.