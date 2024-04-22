IESCO issues power suspension programme

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 08:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, COMSAT, Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Scheme II, Kand Rajgaon, Tramiree, ISI, Rahara, PHA-I & II, Kurry Road, CM Pak Zong , Isolation Hospital, Lohi Bhir, NDC-I & II, I-10/3 (Auto Workshop), PTCL I-9, I-10/2, New Exchange, U Phone I-9, Fazal Ghi I-9, SES I- 9, Nescom Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, New Malpur, Radio Pak, Dhok Hasu, Peer Wadhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.

I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Bhal, Jarrar Comp, New Kaliam, Major Riaz, Lal Zar, Jhawara, Dhamial. I, Gulshan Saeed, Lal Karti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base Feeders. Attock Circle, Amanpur, Anjara, Dhaknir, Maqsood Shah, Chhab, Mira Sharif, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Adi, Daulatala Feeders, from 08:00 am to 05:00 pm, GSO Circle, Nimbal, Tatta Pani, Sehansa, City-II, Fatehpur, Cheruhi, City-I, Nar, Khoi Ratta feeders and surrounding areas.

