IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir, NDC-1, I-10/3 Auto Workshop, PTCL I-9, I-10/2, New Exchange, U Phone I-9, Fazal Ghi I-9, SES I-9, NDC-2, Nescam feders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Khanna.II, KRL, C Block, Lakho Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Morgah, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi Board, Park View, Pepsi, Model Town, Humak, Dhok Awan, Zaraj.
I&II, IST, RCC, Express, Emirate, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab. I&II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Bhal, Jarrar Comp, New Kaliam, Lala Zar, Major Riaz, Jhawara, Dhamial-I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalaktarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Pran Feeder, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala Feeders, Chakwal. Circle, Daulatala, Adi feeders, from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, GSO Circle, Nimble Feeder and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid
115 held for selling roti at higher rate
New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrang ..
NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims
2 injured over money dispute
'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..
US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record
Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talks: officials
SECP-IFSB workshop highlights Pakistan's progress in Islamic Finance Development
SBP to announce monetary policy on April 29
SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers
Asia Cricket Week from April 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
115 held for selling roti at higher rate2 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims2 minutes ago
-
2 injured over money dispute2 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers1 hour ago
-
PSA World C'ships in May1 hour ago
-
Food Safety Authority raids hospitals' canteen across KP1 hour ago
-
Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training session for pilgrims in Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Kazakhstan SCO moot1 hour ago
-
PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian relations1 hour ago
-
Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter1 hour ago
-
IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in international law development1 hour ago
-
Opponents must compete with Punjab CM on basis of performance: Azma Bukhari1 hour ago