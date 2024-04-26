Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 07:52 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir, NDC-1, I-10/3 Auto Workshop, PTCL I-9, I-10/2, New Exchange, U Phone I-9, Fazal Ghi I-9, SES I-9, NDC-2, Nescam feders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Khanna.II, KRL, C Block, Lakho Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Morgah, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi Board, Park View, Pepsi, Model Town, Humak, Dhok Awan, Zaraj.

I&II, IST, RCC, Express, Emirate, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab. I&II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Bhal, Jarrar Comp, New Kaliam, Lala Zar, Major Riaz, Jhawara, Dhamial-I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalaktarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Pran Feeder, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala Feeders, Chakwal. Circle, Daulatala, Adi feeders, from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, GSO Circle, Nimble Feeder and surrounding areas.

