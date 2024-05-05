IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Khanna-II, KRL, Sadiqabad Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Morgah, Foji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi board, Park View, Major Riaz, Lal Zar, Jhawara, Dhamial.

I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalkarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base, Japan Road, Feeders, Attock Circle, Pind Padian, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Mohalla Shaheedan, Kohar, Paran, Shamsabad, Abbaspura, F-7 Kachhari, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, Burin, Khakhlian, New Sanghui, Chotala, Kantrela, Suhawa Kachhari, Main Bazar Suhawa feeders, Chakwal Circle, CS Shah, Dandoot, Bilalabad feeders and surrounding areas.