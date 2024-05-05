Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 11:20 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Khanna-II, KRL, Sadiqabad Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Morgah, Foji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi board, Park View, Major Riaz, Lal Zar, Jhawara, Dhamial.

I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalkarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base, Japan Road, Feeders, Attock Circle, Pind Padian, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Mohalla Shaheedan, Kohar, Paran, Shamsabad, Abbaspura, F-7 Kachhari, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, Burin, Khakhlian, New Sanghui, Chotala, Kantrela, Suhawa Kachhari, Main Bazar Suhawa feeders, Chakwal Circle, CS Shah, Dandoot, Bilalabad feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Road Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Circle Japan Chakwal Jhelum Attock Gulshan Sunday From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

4 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

6 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

6 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

15 hours ago
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

1 day ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

1 day ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

1 day ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

1 day ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan