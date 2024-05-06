IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Faizabad Housing Society, I-8/4, Sohan, Rahara Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Muzmal Town, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Muslim Town, Jinnah Camp, AFOHS, KTM, Dhok Hasu, Pirwadhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Effendi Colony Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kalal Feeder, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Shaheed, Ghazi Kohli, Malhwali Feeders, Jhelum Circle, New Cantt, Saila, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Express Mangala, Madu Kalis, Ward No-8 Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, City-II, Shaheka-II, Khadambad feeders and surrounding areas.
