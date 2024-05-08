IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 08:45 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-11/2, Azad Shaheed, Kand Rajgaon, Lahtrar Road, Wahidabad, Comst, Chhata Bakhtawar, Rahara Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, P&T Wini, Mohra Nagyal, RCC Express, Emirates, Japan Road Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Shaheed, Ghazi Kohli Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Military College, Mohalla Shaheedan, Shamsabad, Shakrela, Chhapran, Kohar, Pran, Abbaspura, F-7 Kachheri, Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bilalabad, Mugla, Akwal, Dhok Pathan Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Unha Town- I & II feeders and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects over Rs 4.12m from 128 defaulte ..
Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal
First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only registration: FBR
USAID’s locally-led development in education, health transforms Buner, Upper D ..
SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge Cup semis
Vice President WB calls on Chairman FBR
FIA arrests outlaw in visa fraud case
Second UK lawmaker defects to Labour in new blow for PM
PIA announces Pre-Hajj flight operations from May 9
Marriyum Aurangzeb orders swift completion of CM's 33 special projects
Farmers advised to start rice cultivation from May 20
FESCO issues shutdown program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) collects over Rs 4.12m from 128 defaulters in 24 hours1 minute ago
-
Man killed over old feud in Hassanabdal1 minute ago
-
FIA arrests outlaw in visa fraud case10 minutes ago
-
PIA announces Pre-Hajj flight operations from May 91 hour ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb orders swift completion of CM's 33 special projects1 hour ago
-
Farmers advised to start rice cultivation from May 201 hour ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Frontier Corps North’s headquarters1 hour ago
-
President approves appointment of Rubina Khalid as BISP Chairperson1 hour ago
-
Two real brothers clinch positions in first Punjab music competition1 hour ago
-
Polio virus detected in four environmental samples1 hour ago
-
Tahir Ashrafi demands punishment for May-9 culprits1 hour ago