IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-11/2, Azad Shaheed, Kand Rajgaon, Lahtrar Road, Wahidabad, Comst, Chhata Bakhtawar, Rahara Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, P&T Wini, Mohra Nagyal, RCC Express, Emirates, Japan Road Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Shaheed, Ghazi Kohli Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Military College, Mohalla Shaheedan, Shamsabad, Shakrela, Chhapran, Kohar, Pran, Abbaspura, F-7 Kachheri, Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bilalabad, Mugla, Akwal, Dhok Pathan Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Unha Town- I & II feeders and surrounding areas.