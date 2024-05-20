Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 11:23 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, PC, TDCP, MCM, Gharidal, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Wahidabad, Burma, Islamabad Club.I, Shahzad Town/ Mahfooz Shaheed, Filtration Plant, Scheme-II Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nust Road, New Milpur, Noon, Miltabad, Medina Colony, Ameer Hamza Colony Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Foji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mahboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi Board, Morgah, Park View, Car Chowk, Jail Park, Murat, New Kaliam, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.

I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving. Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp Feeder, Attock Circle, Kamra Rural, Gondal, Hameed, Wahdat Colony, Punjab Small Industries Estate, Mix Industries, Kohistan Enclave, Model Town, 500 Bed Hospital, Kohsar Valley, Brahma, Anjara, Dhirak, Multi Orchard, Baba Rakhi Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dhadanka Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Shikrila, Chhapran, Kohar, Paran, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Express Mangala, Madu Kals, F-13 Garmala, Ward No. 8, Main Bazar Sohaw and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Burma Jail Road Car Bank Rawalpindi Medina Circle Chakwal Jhelum Kohistan Bhalwal Attock From Reliance Weaving Mills Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves K-Electric’s power acquisition pr ..

NEPRA approves K-Electric’s power acquisition program for FY 2024-2028

2 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death

Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death

1 hour ago
 PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerne ..

PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerned institutions

1 hour ago
 Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Paki ..

Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Pakistanis in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders e ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders early completion of Forensic Tr ..

1 hour ago
Court awards four year punishment in drug case

Court awards four year punishment in drug case

1 hour ago
 Governor House be made public house; resolution of ..

Governor House be made public house; resolution of people's problems collective ..

1 hour ago
 Health Minister visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology ..

Health Minister visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology dept, reviews facilities

1 hour ago
 National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respect ..

National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respects to President Raisi

1 hour ago
 Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25

Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25

1 hour ago
 Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on reque ..

Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on request of new SSP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan