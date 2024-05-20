IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, PC, TDCP, MCM, Gharidal, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Wahidabad, Burma, Islamabad Club.I, Shahzad Town/ Mahfooz Shaheed, Filtration Plant, Scheme-II Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nust Road, New Milpur, Noon, Miltabad, Medina Colony, Ameer Hamza Colony Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Foji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mahboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi Board, Morgah, Park View, Car Chowk, Jail Park, Murat, New Kaliam, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.

I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving. Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp Feeder, Attock Circle, Kamra Rural, Gondal, Hameed, Wahdat Colony, Punjab Small Industries Estate, Mix Industries, Kohistan Enclave, Model Town, 500 Bed Hospital, Kohsar Valley, Brahma, Anjara, Dhirak, Multi Orchard, Baba Rakhi Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dhadanka Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Shikrila, Chhapran, Kohar, Paran, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Express Mangala, Madu Kals, F-13 Garmala, Ward No. 8, Main Bazar Sohaw and surrounding areas.