IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Rehara, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital, P&T Wani, Jhangi, Azharabad, EME Complex, Zia Masjid, Iqbal Town, High Way, Service Road, Suhadran Road, Ghori Garden, Sharifabad, Burma, Khanna Dock, Aziz Shaheed, Kund Rajgan, Lahtrar Road, Wahidabad, Comst, Chatta Bakhtawar Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, National Market, B-Block, Jami Masjid, Dhok Khaba, Fazaiya, Khanna Road, Gangal Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Major Riaz Manzoor, Lal Zar, Jhawara, Shah Jeevan, Quaid Azam, Dhamiyal, Lalkurti, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Cant Qasim Base, Jail Park-1, Pepsi , Model Town, Humak, Dhok Awan, Zaraj 1&2, IST, Mohra Nagyal, RCC Express, Bhanda Feeder, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Shaheed, Ghazi Kohli, Feeders, Chakwal Circle, KS Mines, Kachhari, Dhok Ghazan , Dharnaka, Bilalabad, Mugla, Akwal Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Thakra, Galiana Feeders and surrounding areas.