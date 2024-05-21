Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:05 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Rehara, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital, P&T Wani, Jhangi, Azharabad, EME Complex, Zia Masjid, Iqbal Town, High Way, Service Road, Suhadran Road, Ghori Garden, Sharifabad, Burma, Khanna Dock, Aziz Shaheed, Kund Rajgan, Lahtrar Road, Wahidabad, Comst, Chatta Bakhtawar Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, National Market, B-Block, Jami Masjid, Dhok Khaba, Fazaiya, Khanna Road, Gangal Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Major Riaz Manzoor, Lal Zar, Jhawara, Shah Jeevan, Quaid Azam, Dhamiyal, Lalkurti, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Cant Qasim Base, Jail Park-1, Pepsi , Model Town, Humak, Dhok Awan, Zaraj 1&2, IST, Mohra Nagyal, RCC Express, Bhanda Feeder, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Shaheed, Ghazi Kohli, Feeders, Chakwal Circle, KS Mines, Kachhari, Dhok Ghazan , Dharnaka, Bilalabad, Mugla, Akwal Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Thakra, Galiana Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Burma Jail Road Rawalpindi Mugla Circle Zong Chakwal Jhelum Attock Gulshan Ghazi Virat Kohli Market Mosque From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

2 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

2 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each ..

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

6 minutes ago
 Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate

Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate

6 minutes ago
 Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to A ..

Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: May ..

6 minutes ago
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized

Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized

6 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes Rs306.520 bn of supplementary b ..

KP Assembly passes Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23

6 minutes ago
 PM for maximum utilization of IT sector’s potent ..

PM for maximum utilization of IT sector’s potential

6 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar on 'Tajir Dost Scheme' SRO 350, ..

Awareness seminar on 'Tajir Dost Scheme' SRO 350, and other legal amendments at ..

6 minutes ago
 AGPR enhances services delivery with innovative so ..

AGPR enhances services delivery with innovative solution

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 mourns demise of Raisi

Rescue 1122 mourns demise of Raisi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan