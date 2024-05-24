Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 10:16 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 17:00 PM, GSO Circle, Dhudial-Chaksawari Transmission line, City-II, Siakh-II, Khadamabad, Onnah Town-I, Onnah Town-II Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Circle From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power ..

IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 Wor ..

Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 World Cup squad

4 minutes ago
 K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on ..

K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir

4 minutes ago
 Maqbool Siddiqui meets Malala in London

Maqbool Siddiqui meets Malala in London

5 minutes ago
 Health minister vows zero tolerance against life-s ..

Health minister vows zero tolerance against life-saving medicines shortages

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets stabilise at end of choppy week

Stock markets stabilise at end of choppy week

12 minutes ago
Armenia returns four border villages to Azerbaijan

Armenia returns four border villages to Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 SUPER AWARDS by TECNO ARE HERE AND WE CANNOT CONTA ..

SUPER AWARDS by TECNO ARE HERE AND WE CANNOT CONTAIN OUR EXCITEMENT!!!!!

1 hour ago
 There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the coun ..

There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the country,nor can the state afford i ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan confirm ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 squa ..

Pakistan confirm ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

1 hour ago
 Punjab ombudsman disbursed Rs.13.4 million outstan ..

Punjab ombudsman disbursed Rs.13.4 million outstanding dues

1 hour ago
 IPRI, OGDCL enter in collaboration

IPRI, OGDCL enter in collaboration

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan