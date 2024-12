IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, F-7/1, Tramuri, ISI, Wahidabad, Burma, Khanna East, PHA Flats, Tamir, Al Mustafa Tower, Peshawar Mor/ G-9/4, GOR, I-10/4, Atwar Bazar, F-11/3, Bhara Kahu, Bhara Kahu.II, Pindi Point, Gharial, MCM, Upper Topa, Peer Suhawah, Athal, Shahpur, PC, TDCP, MCM, Kohala, Sunny Bank Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Saidpur Road, Malikabad, Ghousia Colony, PTCL, Shukrial, Nora Road, Farooq Azam, APHS, Tamsamaabad, Ali Market, Fawara Chowk, Jinnah Road, Iqbal Road. II, Abubakar, Dhok Hasu, Sarafa Bazar, Azizabad, Medina Colony, Kamalabad, Bhadana, Range Road, Ratta Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-I, Sir Syed Road, Rahmatabad-I, Jail Park-I, Mehboob Shaheed, Murri Burori, Pindi Board, Lalkarti, Adiala, Gulshan Fatima, Shah Jeevan, Jhawara, Chahan, RCCI-I, II, III, IV & V, Sehala College, Kahota City. II, Kaler City, Sagri, Ghazan Khan, Pind Jatla, Bahr Kalial, Nishan Haider, Mahuta, Hamid Jhangi, Zaraj.I&II, Zeta.I, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra Nagyal, Kallar City, Doberan, Shahpur, Dhok Noor Feeders, Attock Circle, Margalla, Ghazi Kohli, Binbola, Behlot, Gulshan Sahat, ECHS D-18, MVHS D-17, New City Block.

I, New City Block.A, New City N Block, New City G Block, Pathargarh, Colonel Sher Khan, Purmiana, Hasan Abdal, Burhan, Rashid Minhas, Small Industrial Estate, Munirabad, Garhi Afghana, Hazro, Darya Sharif, Gondal, Bara Zee, People Colony, Dilawarabad, Kachhari, DI Colony, Dhok Fateh, Muslim Town, Nika Kalan, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Nara, Mahfouz Shaheed, Galial, Fateh Jang, Amanpur Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, F-13 Garmala, Bolani, Kariala, Mohalla Shaheedan, Shamsabad, Kohar, Kharka, Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mahalla, F-9 Chak Daulat, Hamlet, Gadari, Bhagwal, New Chakiam, Khai Kalia, Khokharan, Karuli, Scheme.I, Bhai Khan, Bahlot, Qalia, Baba Shaheed, Kantriyala, Kangar Thati Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bahrpur, Line Park, Megan, Miani, Islamia Chowk, Jund Awan, Dhedyal City, Dhoda, Pannawal, Basharat, Rawal, Katas, Ahmedabad, KS Maniz, Jalal Pur, Dhala, Nila, Dharnal, Morat, Jatla, Pera Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Khawan Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Ojri Camp, Affendi Colony, Saidpur Road, Faizabad, Sadiqabad, Noor Muhammad Road, Dhok Khaba, Malikabad, Cricket Stadium, Poormiana, Hasan Abdal, Burhan, Rashid. Minhas, Industrial Estate, Munirabad, Garhi Afghana, Kot Dhamek, Mitwa, Ward No. 8, Sohawa, Jarmot, Sandal, Scheme I feeders and 132KV Bestway Cement Factory grid station and surrounding areas.