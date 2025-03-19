Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday announced power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and development work.

According to IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on Thursday 20th March 2025, from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, CST, Flour Mill-I, Industrial-II, Athal, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu.I&II, NIH, Golf City, Mohra Noor Bani Gala, Diplomatic, Bani Gala, Mohra Noor Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, AFOHS, KRL, Khanna-II, F- Block, Sector-IV, Airport Society, Chakra, Saham, Range Road, Modern Flour Mill, Millatabad, KTM, Peshawar Road, Quaid-e-Azam Hospital Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rehmatabad-I, Chaklala, Mall Road, Japan Road, Jinnah-I&II Feeders, Attock Circle, Salar Gah, Ghauri, Hussainabad, Munirabad, Ahmed Nagar, Col.

Sher Khan, Lala Zar, Lala Rukh feeders, From 08:00 am to 11:00 pm, GSO Circle, Captain Amir Shaheed, Kamalabad, Gulshan Saeed, Dhamyal Road, UC Lakhan Feeders, Major Riaz Manzoor, Tulsa Road feeders and surrounding areas will remain closed.

IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage.

Recent Stories

itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to ..

Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..

10 minutes ago
 Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Op ..

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

1 hour ago
 Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to ..

Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series

2 hours ago
 MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for rec ..

MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery

2 hours ago
 Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on count ..

Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy

2 hours ago
 SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to driv ..

SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..

2 hours ago
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on impo ..

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..

2 hours ago
 EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

2 hours ago
 Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union A ..

Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights

2 hours ago
 Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 i ..

Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts

2 hours ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..

2 hours ago
 Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empo ..

Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan