IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday announced power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and development work.

According to IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on Thursday 20th March 2025, from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, CST, Flour Mill-I, Industrial-II, Athal, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu.I&II, NIH, Golf City, Mohra Noor Bani Gala, Diplomatic, Bani Gala, Mohra Noor Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, AFOHS, KRL, Khanna-II, F- Block, Sector-IV, Airport Society, Chakra, Saham, Range Road, Modern Flour Mill, Millatabad, KTM, Peshawar Road, Quaid-e-Azam Hospital Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rehmatabad-I, Chaklala, Mall Road, Japan Road, Jinnah-I&II Feeders, Attock Circle, Salar Gah, Ghauri, Hussainabad, Munirabad, Ahmed Nagar, Col.

Sher Khan, Lala Zar, Lala Rukh feeders, From 08:00 am to 11:00 pm, GSO Circle, Captain Amir Shaheed, Kamalabad, Gulshan Saeed, Dhamyal Road, UC Lakhan Feeders, Major Riaz Manzoor, Tulsa Road feeders and surrounding areas will remain closed.

IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage.