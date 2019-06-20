UrduPoint.com
IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:27 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 03:00pm, Mogla, Bilalabad feeders, 06:00am to 02:00pm, Chabb feeder and surrounding areas.

