IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 01:00pm, Behkri, Line Park, Ara Bazar, K.S.M-I, K.S.M-II feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Dhamial, Talian feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Shakrial, Muslim Town, Tariq Shaheed feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Noor Muhammad feeder and surrounding areas.