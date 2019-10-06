UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 01:00pm, Behkri, Line Park, Ara Bazar, K.S.M-I, K.S.M-II feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Dhamial, Talian feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Shakrial, Muslim Town, Tariq Shaheed feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Noor Muhammad feeder and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Sunday Muslim From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches ..

47 minutes ago

Gargash, GCC Secretary-General discuss regional is ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;B ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, private school groups commi ..

2 hours ago

General Civil Aviation Authority organises youth c ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.