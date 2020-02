IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 12:00pm, Line Park feeders, 10:00am to 01:00pm, D.S Bilawal feeder, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Pindi Point, Kuldana, Upper Topa, Gharial, Kohallah feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Bhara Kahu, NIH, Angori, Bari Imam, Azizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Colony, People Colony, Amir Shaheed, Kamalabad, Munara, Miani, feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Mandra, Mankiala, Mang City, Kanchari, Patan Shair Khan, Kot ChaudhrianHasil, Neela, Pipli, Balkassar, T/Gang City, Jhatla, Pera Fathiyal, Dharabi, Kot Sarang, Main Bazar, Mogla, Dhoke Pathan, Malakwal, Moorat, T.

M.Khan, Akwal, Tehi, Bilalabad, Dnada, Kot Gullah, Lawa, Kot Shera, Dhurnal, Dhurnakka, Sakasar feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Thakra, Guliana, Mankiala, Sohawa, KTM-2, RTM, Gaggan, Mahoota, Sajjad Shhaeed, Fateh Jang(City), Fateh Jang(R), Laniwala, Tanaza Dam feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hameed, Neela, Hasal, Pipli feeders, 12:00pm to 04:00pm, Balkasar, Kot Chaudhrian, Dullah feeders and surrounding areas.