IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Cap. Amir Shaheed feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Hussain Abad, Col. Sher Khan, Lalazar, Lalarukh, Insutrial Estate, Chakral, Sarpak, Rizwan Textile, Wasa, F-Block, Millatabad, Peshawar Road, Dk. Chaudhrian feeders, 09:00am to 04:30pm, Major Haneef Shaheed, Kahuta City-2 feeders, 10:00am to 05:00pm, P.

D Khan, Duffer feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Angori, Shahdra, Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu, Dhamial-II, 502 Workshop, Kalyal, Khasala, Adyala, Gulshanabad, Hamayoun Road, Shahpur, Touseef Shaheed, Kohallah, Gharial, Industrial-1,2&3, Fazal Ghee Mill, SES (PAEC), Floor Mill-2, Khana East, Tarlai feeders, 09:30am to 03:30pm, Bewal, City Gujar Khan feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Fawara Chowk, Amin Abad feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Chabb feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Sohawa, Kalyam, New Kalyam feeders, 11:00am to 03:00pm, Radio Pak-1&2, P/Channel Colony, Hattian, Qazi Abad, Shamasabad feeders and surrounding areas.