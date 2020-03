IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 05:00pm, P.

D Khan, Duffer feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Chakral, Sarpak, Rizwan Textile, Siddiq Poultry, Chahan, Chauntra feeders, 09:00am to 04:30pm, Major Hanif Shaheed, Kahuta City-2 feeders, 09:30am to 03:30pm, islam Pura, Sarmote, Cap Ahsan Waseem feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Industrial-1,2&3, Fazal Ghee Mill, SES (PAEC), Floor Mill-2, Dhamial-II, 502 Workshop, Kalyal, Khasala, Adyala, Gulshanabad, Hamayou Road, Shahpur, Touseef Shaheed, Gharial, Kotli Sattian, Balawara feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Fawara Chowk, Amin Abad feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Chabb, Wasa, F-Block feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Industrial-2, Kalyam, New Kalyam, Cap Ahsan Waseem,Guliana, Kaka Khail, Jarmote, Sandal, Thakra feeders, 11:00am to 03:00pm, Radio- Pak-1, Radio- Pak-2, P/Channel Colony, Hattian, Qazi Abad, Hazro, Darya Sharif feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, 2,B-1/C.W.O feeder and surrounding areas.