IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:20 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 03:00pm, Chabb, Maqsood Shaheed feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Munir Abad, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing Society, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Scheme-III, Rehmatabad-II, Rehmatabad-I, Bostan Road feeders 09:00am to 01:00pm, Fawara Chowk, Amin Abad feeders 09:00am to 04:00pm, Duffer, Katchari, P.D.Khan feeders and surrounding areas.

