IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 12:00pm, Azhar Shaheed, Tramri, Scheme-I feeders, 07:00am to 01:00pm, Sohawa, Cap Ahsan Waseem, Kalyam, New Kalyam feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Fawara Chowk, Amin Abad feeders, 07:00am to 02:00pm, Mankiala feeder, 07:30am to 01:30pm, Islampura, feeder, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Rashid Minhas, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Scheme-III, Rehmatabad-II, Rehmatabad-I, Bostan Road, Nogazi, PAF feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Ahmedabad feeder, 08:00am to 01:00pm, Khunda, Gull Muhammad, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang(R), Fateh Jang City, Laniwala, Tanza Dam feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Chabb, Noor Muhammad, Shakrial, Khurram Colony, Kuri Road, Service Road, Muslim Town, KRL, Jinnah Camp, Fazaia, Al-Noor Colony, Abu Bakar, Banni, Eid Gah, Bagh Sardaran feeders, 08:30am to 01:30pm, Hussain Abad, Col Sher Khan, Lala Zar, Lala Rukh, Industrial Estate, Bhkri feeders, 09:00am to 10:00am, Media-1, Media-2, Sawan Garden-1, NPF-2 feeders and surrounding areas.