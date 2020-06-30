IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 05:00am to 12:00noon, Industrial, AOWHS, Mansoor Shaheed, Islamabad FeedMill, HPT-1, HPT-3, HPT-2, Basali, Pind Jatha, feeders, 07:00am to 11:00am, Ahmedabad, Tarmari, KurnbKaswal, Bhair Kalyal, Bangali feeders and surrounding areas.