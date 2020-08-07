UrduPoint.com
IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 05:00a.m to 09:00a.m, Old Kalyam, Behkhri, Milat Chowk, Mureed, PAF, Sihala, RCCI-1, RCCI-2, RCCI-3, islam Pura, Samote feeders and surrounding areas.

