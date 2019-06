IESCO issues power suspension programme for Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to systemup-gradation and necessary maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to systemup-gradation and necessary maintenance.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 04:00pm, Maj Riaz Shaheed, Sagherpur, Dharyala Jalip, CWO, Gharial feeders, 07:00am to 02:00pm, Mogla, Bilalabad, Tamman, Multan Khurd, Wanhar, Daroot, Khuian, Dhermond, Patwali, Mial, Chabb, Maqsood Sh, Injra feeders, 07:00am to 12:00pm, Azizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal, People Colony, Amir Shahzad, Kamalabad feeders and surrounding.