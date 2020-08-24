UrduPoint.com
IESCO Issues Power Suspension Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

IESCO issues power suspension schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension schedule for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 04:30am to 08:30am, F-11, Fateh Jang, Bahter More, Ahmedal, Basal, Jand and F-6. 05:00am to 09:00am, Sector-4, APHS, VVIP, PAF, Chaklala, MES, Tehmasmaabd, Dhoke Hakamdad, Ward No-8, Aziz Shaheed, Lehtrar Road, Dhudial Express, CTM Independent, Millat Chowk, Megan, Mangwal, PAF, Dhudial Rural, Dhudial City, Mulhal Muglan, Adhi, Radio Pakistan feeders and surrounding areas.

