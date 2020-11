IESCO issues power suspension schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued power suspension schedule for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Shaheen, E-8 Navy, NHQ, Silver Oaks, NDU, NIC, Centaurs Flat, NHQ-2 Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Consumer Grid Feeder, from 08:00 am to 12:00 noon, Sarkal, Gagan, Mahota, Noor Mohammad, Shakrial, Faizabad, Shamsabad, Khanna-2 Feeders, from 08:30 am to 12:30 pm, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Katchary, Zubair Shaheed, F -3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Kariala, Fatehpur, Kohar, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Daulat, Hamlet, Dina-1, Bakrala, Hasnot, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Sandal, Sohawa , Mill Awan, Galyana, Islampura, Lalazar, Ghazi Kohli, Mushtaq Hussain, Jalala, Paswal, ECHS (D-18), Shah Dir, Haji Shah New, Nar Topa, Shadi Khan, Sarka, People's Colony, Marvi, Shakardara, Attock Cantt,Greabwal, Kirpa, M/wala, Azeem Shaheed, S.

Shaheed, Jhang, Hinjra, Chabb, Khore, Darnal, Gaggan, L/Wala, Sarkal, Kot Gulla, Kot Shara, Tallagang City, Mayal, Lillah Town, Basharat, Kachehri, Kot Chaudhry, Mogla, Mangwal, Kadiala, Line Park, Khairpur, Blaura, Blue Area, F-8/2, Filtration Plant, G-14/3, G-6/3, Polyclinic , Gharial, H-8/2, Kral, Guldana, PHA-2, Scheme-2, Services, Shahdara, T&T, Tufail Shaheed, Eidgah, Commercial Center, Fourth Road, Faizabad, Shamshabad, B Block, A Block, Noor Muhammad, Khanna-2, Al-Noor, Adam G Road, PAF, NPF-2, Mehboob Shaheed, Murree Brewery, Kayani Road, Kamalabad, Peshawar Road, Bhadana, Chakra, Askari-7, Gulshanabad, Chahan, Garja-1, Kahuta City-2, Kambli Sadiq, New Kaliam, Nara Motor Feeders and surrounding areas.