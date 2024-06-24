IESCO Issues Power Suspension Schedule
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 10:51 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, PC, TDCP, MCM, Gharial, Kohala, Sunny Bank Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Lakho , Ghousia Colony, P&T Wini, Jhangi, Azharabad, EME Complex, Officer Colony, Chakra Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Qureshiabad, Garja-I, Hayal, Murat, Ranyal, Golestan Fatima, Media Town-I Feeders, Attock Circle, Punjab Small Industries Estate, Mix Industries, Kohistan Enclave, Model Town, 500 Bed Hospital, Kohsar Valley, Kashif Gul, Brahma, Jhang, Dhirak, Multi Orchard, Baba Rakhi, Shikar Dara, Dar es Salaam Colony, People Colony, NASTP, Qazi Abad feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dharabi, Talagang City, Main Bazaar, Murt, Mulhal Mughlan, Sehiglaabad, Khanpur, Manara feeders and surroundings.
Recent Stories
Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..
UNRWA remains indispensable until political solution is at hand: agency chief
Ch Shafay chairs meeting to review industrial estates issues
Senate unanimously passes resolution "unequivocally condemning" Sargodha, Swat m ..
Asian Jr Individual Squash C’ship from Tuesday
Free health cards restored for all AJK residents, announces PM
Fayaz Butt, Malik Sikandar nominated syndicate members of SABS
FlyDubai launches flights to two destinations in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates for continuing efforts to eradicate polio, strengthen hea ..
Societal revilement pushes people with dwarfism towards life of isolation, depre ..
Anjam Aqeel demands inclusion of locals in CDA board
FBR initiates countrywide audit to ensure fertilizer dealers pay fair share of t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate unanimously passes resolution "unequivocally condemning" Sargodha, Swat mob lynchings2 hours ago
-
Fayaz Butt, Malik Sikandar nominated syndicate members of SABS2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates for continuing efforts to eradicate polio, strengthen health system2 hours ago
-
Societal revilement pushes people with dwarfism towards life of isolation, depression, deprivation2 hours ago
-
Anjam Aqeel demands inclusion of locals in CDA board2 hours ago
-
PM, Gates visits National Emergencies Operations Centre2 hours ago
-
Food Authority discarded 3,000 liters of adulterated milk2 hours ago
-
US Consulate’s official calls on CM’s aide, discuss cooperation2 hours ago
-
IHC dispose of missing person case2 hours ago
-
Waste workers appreciated for best cleanliness on Eid2 hours ago
-
President for gradual rehabilitation of surrendered criminals of Kacha areas2 hours ago
-
CM reviews school reorganization program3 hours ago