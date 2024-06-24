Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Schedule

Published June 24, 2024

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, PC, TDCP, MCM, Gharial, Kohala, Sunny Bank Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Lakho , Ghousia Colony, P&T Wini, Jhangi, Azharabad, EME Complex, Officer Colony, Chakra Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Qureshiabad, Garja-I, Hayal, Murat, Ranyal, Golestan Fatima, Media Town-I Feeders, Attock Circle, Punjab Small Industries Estate, Mix Industries, Kohistan Enclave, Model Town, 500 Bed Hospital, Kohsar Valley, Kashif Gul, Brahma, Jhang, Dhirak, Multi Orchard, Baba Rakhi, Shikar Dara, Dar es Salaam Colony, People Colony, NASTP, Qazi Abad feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dharabi, Talagang City, Main Bazaar, Murt, Mulhal Mughlan, Sehiglaabad, Khanpur, Manara feeders and surroundings.

