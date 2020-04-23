UrduPoint.com
IESCO Issues Power Suspension Schedule For Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Thursday issued power suspension schedule for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 12:00noon, Wapda Colony, CDA Office, Sitra Market, ADBP, F-7/Mkz, VIP, Aabpara, NPCC-1, Fateh Jang feeder, 11:00am to 02:00pm, Laniwala feeder, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Lakho, Radio Pak, I-14/3&4, Officer Colony, Seham, Chakra, Range Road, Kohistan Enclave, Kashif Gul, Mix Industries, Model Town, Ghazi Kholi feeders, 08:00am to 11:00am, Dk.

Hassu, Ratta, Carriage Factory, Misrial Road, AMC, Benazir Bhatto, Maj Masood feeders, 01:00pm to 04:00pm, Industrial-II, I-8/4, A-Block, Service Road, Wasa, Khuram Colony, Jinnah Camp, Kuri Road, Hamza Camp feeders and surrounding areas.

