IESCO Issues Schedule For Holding Open Kacharies On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:04 PM

IESCO issues schedule for holding open Kacharies on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Company (IESCO) is conducting open Katcharies in all five operation circles of the company on Saturday and the Chief Executive will personally monitor it.

The IESCO spokesman told that SE IESCO Islamabad Circle will conduct open Katchary at G-6 Sub Divison (Division No.

1), SE Rawalpindi at Tarnol Sub Divison (Westridge Division), SE Attock Circle at Jand Sub Division (Pindigheb Division), SE Jhelum Circle at Sare-e-Alam Gir Sub Divison (Jhelum Division-I) and SE Chawal Circle at Dharyala Jalip Sub Division (Pind Dadan Khan Division). The timing for Katcharies will be morning 10 am.

All valued customers are requested to participate in open katcharies for immediate solution of their complaints. The customers can also registered their complaints on Chief Executive Complaint & Monitoring Cell Nos:051-9252933-36 for immediate solution of their complaints.

