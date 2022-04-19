UrduPoint.com

IESCO Issues Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 03:27 PM

IESCO issues shutdown notice

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Park View, Pindi board, Morgah, Iqbal Town, Sanghwai, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, Machine Mohalla, Langarpur, Sohawa Kachehri, Matwa, Dura Badhal, Race Course, Askari-XI, Misryal Road. Iqbal Road, Social Security Hospital, Westridge, Ara Bazaar, Main Bazaar, Millat Chowk, Line Park, KSM-1, Sarcal, Dhudial Rural, Dhudial City, Latifal Feeders From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM Shahpur, Kohala Feeders and surroundings.

