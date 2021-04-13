UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Issues Two Days Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

IESCO issues two days power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued two days power suspension programme for Wednesday and Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Wednesday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Millat Chowk, Line Park, Dhadial Rural Feeders, From 06:00 am to 11:00 am, Cap: Nisar Shaheed, Mangla Cantt, Gadari, MES-II Feeders, from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, Nogzi Feeder.

On Thursday from 09:00 am to 12:00 Noon Purmiana, Hassan Abdal, Burhan, Rashid Minhas, Industrial Estate, Munirabad, Garhi Afghan Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Nogzi Feeder and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Martyrs Shaheed Rashid From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

10 minutes ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

24 minutes ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

25 minutes ago

Ira Khan takes Kickboxing lessons from her boyfrie ..

41 minutes ago

118,805 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

55 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.