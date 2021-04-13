IESCO issues two days power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued two days power suspension programme for Wednesday and Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Wednesday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Millat Chowk, Line Park, Dhadial Rural Feeders, From 06:00 am to 11:00 am, Cap: Nisar Shaheed, Mangla Cantt, Gadari, MES-II Feeders, from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, Nogzi Feeder.

On Thursday from 09:00 am to 12:00 Noon Purmiana, Hassan Abdal, Burhan, Rashid Minhas, Industrial Estate, Munirabad, Garhi Afghan Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Nogzi Feeder and surrounding areas.