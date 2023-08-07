(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) started construction of the country's 1st state-of-the-art Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI-M & T) Laboratory here Monday at Pirwadhai grid station.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, IESCO Chairman board of Directors Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja said that IESCO has always given special attention to the customers with the best services along with strong infrastructure and new technology.

With the implementation of AMI project, elimination of electricity theft, correct meter reading, and elimination of overloading on the system will definitely be possible.

He said he would personally supervise the timely completion of the project and in this regard, the IESCO management would have the full cooperation of the Board of Directors.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan while addressing the event said that AMI project was an important project and would provide the best services to the consumers.

Due to the elimination of power theft, there would be a significant reduction in the line losses of the institution and the rate of burning of transformers and meters due to system overloading would also decrease.

He further said that the construction of the lab would be completed within the stipulated period.

Project Director AMI Mohsin Raza Gilani, General Manager Development Jafar Murtaza and other officers also addressed the event.