IESCO Maintains Zero Load-management In All Circles
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Despite sultry and harsh weather conditions, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) continued to maintain zero power load-management across its six operational circles including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Currently zero load-shedding was being carried out across all six circles Islamabad, Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawalpindi City, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal, told Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan here Wednesday.
He said demand stood at 2,613 megawatt (MW) at 1400 hours against quota allocation of 2,700 MW from the national grid system. The company was withdrawing 2,515 MW , he said.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers stress harmony at unity conference28 seconds ago
-
Flag March held to maintain law & order during Muharram35 seconds ago
-
Four profiteers held38 seconds ago
-
Water inflow in rivers jumps to 487,600 cusecs41 seconds ago
-
Pakistan consumes 55 bn plastic bags at expected 15% increase in usage annually: Sherry47 seconds ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city50 seconds ago
-
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case13 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights enduring US-Pakistan friendship on occasion of US Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
HEC invites application under Pak-France PERIDOT Research Programme31 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP assembly visits Ayub Teaching Hospital to review healthcare facilities41 minutes ago
-
PO held in muzaffargarh41 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets Tajik energy minister41 minutes ago