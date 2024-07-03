Open Menu

IESCO Maintains Zero Load-management In All Circles

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

IESCO maintains zero load-management in all circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Despite sultry and harsh weather conditions, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) continued to maintain zero power load-management across its six operational circles including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently zero load-shedding was being carried out across all six circles Islamabad, Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawalpindi City, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal, told Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan here Wednesday.

He said demand stood at 2,613 megawatt (MW) at 1400 hours against quota allocation of 2,700 MW from the national grid system. The company was withdrawing 2,515 MW , he said.

