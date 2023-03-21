UrduPoint.com

IESCO Makes Arrangements To Ensure Smooth, Uninterrupted Power Supply During Iftar, Sehar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has made arrangements to ensure smooth and uninterrupted power supply to the consumers at 'Iftar' and 'Sehar' timings during the holy month of Ramazan

Central Control Room has been set up at the IESCO headquarters to directly monitor power supply round the clock during the holy month, told the IESCO spokesperson here Tuesday.

"Following the instructions of the Federal government and Minister for Power Division, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, the IESCO administration will ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramazan, especially one hour before and one hour after Sehar, while one hour before and three hours after Iftar at all cost," the spokesperson said.

He said senior officers and staff would remain present round the clock at the Central Control Room for the timely clearance of power supply to more than 1300 11 KV feeders and 116 grid stations. Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan and Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan would also monitor the entire operation.

Additional transformers, power cables, meters, transformer trolleys and other necessary materials have already been provided to all field formations to clear temporary power outages in case of any fault or complaint without any delay.

All XENs and SDOs have also directed to make the Complaints Offices functional and enable prompt redressal of electricity-related complaints of consumers and ensure that the telephone numbers of the Complaints Offices were not kept unnecessarily busy.

The IESCO Chief also issued instructions to all circle in-charges to conduct surprise visits to field and complaint offices.

The valued customers were requested to register their electricity related complaints at telephone numbers given on electricity bills, IESCO Helpline No. 118, Central Control Center mobile Numbers 0319-5990738, 0319-5990739,Telephone No. 051-9250250 or Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell numbers 051-9252933-34.

