IESCO Makes Elaborate Arrangements To Ensure Smooth, Uninterrupted Power Supply During SCO Conference
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth, uninterrupted and reliable power supply besides promptly address any emergency situations from Oct 14 to 16 during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
General Manager Operations Muhammad Aslam Khan being the focal person will directly supervise uninterrupted power supply and other operations during the SCO Summit.
On the instructions of Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan, SE Islamabad Circle, XEN Operation Division 1 and relevant SDO G-6 are in coordination with administration and other institutions.
Senior officers will be present at the central control room in Islamabad to monitor the electricity transmission and load on relevant feeders round the clock for three days.
Additional material has also been provided to concerned SDOs/complainant offices to cope with any emergency situation .
