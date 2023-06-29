IESCO makes special arrangement to ensure smooth power supply during Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has made special arrangements to ensure smooth power supply during the Eid ul Azha holidays.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, monitoring rooms have been set up at the Headquarters and operational circles to monitor round-the-clock electricity transmission on all 114 grids and 1350 feeders.

CEO Dr Muhammad Amjad would personally supervise the control rooms operation, he said.

Operational staff would also remain to alter in over 126 complaint offices for prompt addressal of the complaints, he said.

Leaves of all field officers and staff have been canceled to provide a smooth supply to the consumers during the Eid holidays.

The spokesperson said additional wires and other necessary equipment have also been provided to the field staff for meeting any emergency situation.

IESCO has also requested to hand over offal and other waste of sacrificial animals to the waste management authority and not throw it near to the transformers and electricity poles as it could attract birds/crows etc and cause power interruption.