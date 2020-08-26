IESCO makes special plan for uninterrupted supply in Muharram

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO0 has devised a special plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram ul Haram specially to Majaalis/ Imambargahs and processions routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO0 has devised a special plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram ul Haram specially to Majaalis/ Imambargahs and processions routes.

Central Control Room at the head office and sub-control rooms were established in all five circles of the company to ensure uninterrupted power supply besides monitoring the situation, the spokesman told APP here. The control rooms would work round the clock, he said.

He said emergency squads were also constituted for provision of smooth and uninterrupted power supply to the Majaalis and procession routes. The emergency squads equipped with all necessary tools and gadgets would be present along the procession routes for ensuring smooth power supply, he said.

He said leave of officials deputed in the emergency squads has already been canceled.

The spokesman said the IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary also directed regional stores to provide additional transformers, meters, cables etc to all field offices to cope with any untoward situation.

All over 126 complaint offices in all five circles would also remain opened round the clock for prompt addressal of complaints, he said.

He said all SEs of five circles were also informed to ensure compliance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) directed by Ministry of Power Division. They were asked to follow the instructions including hold of consultative meetings with district administration, management committees and police for making arrangement.

List of places where "Majaalis" are planned and routes of Muharram processions be obtained from local district administration in each of the operation sub-division/division in each of the districts to ensure smooth power supply.

Hanging wires on the procession routes be set right to avoid any mishap. Special arrangements from electricity point of view be made to clear the procession routes.

The consumers could also register their complaints in their concerned complaint offices, at IESCO helpline 118, IESCO customer control centre phone No 0519252933-36 or sending sms on 8118.