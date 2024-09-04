IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) operation, M&T and surveillance teams has checked over 114,144 meters in August 2024 and 315 consumers were involved in illegal use of electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) operation, M&T and surveillance teams has checked over 114,144 meters in August 2024 and 315 consumers were involved in illegal use of electricity.

Sharing the details IESCO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem Jan said that fines of over Rs 26 million was also imposed on the concerned consumers while 30 electricity thieves were arrested by police.

He also said that during the ongoing anti power theft and recovery operation, since September 2023, 14,479 electricity thieves were caught by IECO teams besides imposing fine of Rs 688.

4 million so far while 1,913 power pilferers were arrested by the police.

He said under the vision of the government and the Ministry of Energy Power Division, indiscriminate operations against electricity thieves and their facilitators continued in all operation circles of IESCO.

The CEO reiterated that the operation would continue till complete eradication of the scourge of electricity theft from the IESCO region.