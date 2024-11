IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Morgah, Fauji Foundation Feeders,

On Monday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Chhata Bakhtawar, Alipur, Shams, Zia Masjid, Highway, PHA Flats, F-10/1, G-9/1, GOR, I-10/4, G-13/1, Capital Residencia, Bhara Kahu, Bhara Kahu.II, Sunny Bank, Cecil, PC, Kohala, Kotli Satyan, Bulawora, Angori Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Commercial Center, Abdul Rehman, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Khanna.II, Farooq Azam, Sector 4, Zafarul Haq, Fawara Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Sarafa Bazaar, Jinnah Road, Subhanuddin, Asghar Mall, Ali Market, Kiani Road, Peshawar Road, Millatabad, Amir Hamza Colony, Nogzi, F-17/1&2, Mumtaz Colony, Fazahiya, Fazahiya.II, Top City, Shalimar Town, Noon, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Sir Syed Road, Chaklala, Jail Park.

I, FF Hospital, RCCI Express, Pepsi Cola, MSF, Pindi Board, Lalazar, Adiala, Dhamial, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Cantt, Chakri, Old Rawat, Hanif Shaheed, Lahtrar.I, Khawaja, Nara Matoor, Chowk Pindori, Hamid Jhangi, Pind Jatla, Karnab Kiswal, Syed Kasran, Muhutta Feeders, Attock Circle, Haro, Nawababad, Jalala, Bohi Ghar, Waheed Colony, Kohsar Colony, Khanabad, Small Industrial Estate, Lala Rukh, Sang Jani, Pind Pran, Garhi Afghana, Pur Miana, Shafi Chauhan, Brahma, Baba Rakhi, Industrial, Hazro, Darya Sharif, Haji Shah, Maskinabad, Fawara Chowk, Shadi Khan, Sirka, Akhori, Gharib Wal, City, Noorpur, Qutbal, Pari Kamriyal, Khanda, Maqsood Shaheed, Mahira Sharif Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbas Pura, New Cantt Jhelum, CMH Jhelum, Kariala, Metro City, Grand City, Kohar, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakhar, Major Riaz Shaheed, Dinah.I Bakrala, Padial, Khoi Khulian, Mumtaz Shaheed, Dinah.4 City, Ward No.8, New Khanqah, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safir, Karsal, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhawan, Ara Bazar, Mureed, Manara, Sarpak, Adi, Dhadial Rural, Dhoda, Chakral, CS Shah, Darya Jalap, Dalwal, Lalla Town, KS Maniz, Sagarpur, Balksar, Pipli, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, Dharabi, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Dharmand Feeders and surrounding areas.