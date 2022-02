IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Nawazish Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, Army Brigade, Rohan Police, Dina-3 Rohtas Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Pandoriyan, Allama Iqbal Open University, International school, H-8 / 2, I-8/2, Sarka, Shadi Khan, Ara Bazaar, Line Park, Millat Chowk, KSM-2, Islamia Chowk, Main Bazaar, Qadir Mill, Kariala, Raja Sultan, TB Hospital, Bagh Sardar, Gulshan Abad, Eid Gah, Azharabad, Jhangi, EME Complex, P&T Wani, Carriage Factory, Kalial, Gulshan Abad, Dhok Noor, 502 Workshop, Adiala, Askari-14, Humayun, Humayun-1, Feeders, From 10:00am To 04:00pm, NCI (Toba) Feeder.

On Sunday from 09:00am to 02:00pm, X-Lair Colony, AOWHS, Wilayat Colony, Mehboob Shaheed, Morgah, FF Hospital, Pindi board, Park View , RCCI-1,2,3,4 & 5, Sihala College, Chowk Pandori Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Beirut Gala Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Dana Bhal, Charohi Dungi, Siri, City, Karila, Jandrut Dabsi, Dotot, Majan, Nomanpura, Charohi Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM,132 KV AWC Grid Station, From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM Nawazish Shaheed, Sher Shah Sori, Army Brigade, Rohan Police, Dina-3 Rohtas Feeders, From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. SBP, Humayun Road, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-III, CNC, VIP Feeders and surroundings.