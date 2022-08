IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified two-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period onn Saturday from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Shakrilla, Jermote, Narh Topa, Bhara Kahu, NIH, T&T , Golf City, Treat, Misrial Road, Amir Hamza, Radio Pak, Millat Abad, Peshawar Road, Range Road feeders, From 06:00 AM to 14:00 PM, Charhaoi Feeder,On Sunday from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Sawan Garden, International school, H-8/2, VIP, Rawalpindi-III feeders, From 06:00 AM to 14:00 PM, Berote Gala, Darbar Mai Thoothi, Khui Ratta City, Charhoi, Dana Behal, Charhoi Dhongi, Sirri, Fateh Pur, City, Karyala, Jandrote, Dabsi, Dadot, Majjan feeders and surroundings.