IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, ISLAMABAD CIRCLE, Shakar Pardian, G-6, PHA Flats, Pandorian, Park Enclave, Karor, Khana East, F-8, G-10/4, H-8/ 2, H-8, Flour Mill 2-, Bela Road, Shahullah Dutta, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Kohala, Pearl Continental, Balawara, Kotli Sattian, Anguri, Rawalpindi City Circle, Saidpur Road, Malikabad, T& T, National Market, Shaheed Mohammad Deen, Tariq Shaheed, Effendi Colony, Sadiqabad, A Block, Khanna Road, Farooq Azam, Tahmasamabad, Committee Chowk, Gulshanabad, Jama Masjid, Gwalmandi, Rajaabad, Dhok Najo, Abu Bakr, Charing Cross, Radio Pak, Golra, I-14/3, People Colony, MFM, Ratta Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mall Road, Dhok Farman Ali, PAF, Media Town 1-, Sarwar Shaheed, Murree Brewery, Lalahzar, Khasala, Gulistan-e-Fatima, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, IST, Hanif Shaheed, Kallar Syedan, Nada Mattur, Hamid Jhangi, Kaliam, Bhangali, Nishan-e-Haider, Gagan, Shegan, Adiala Jail.

, Shahpur, Khasala Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Hussain, Ghori, Salargah, Kohistan Enclave, Max Industrial, Kashif Gul Shaheed, Model Town, Industrial, Valley, Margalla, SS Suri, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Shanka, Akhori, Mari, Shah Deer, Vaisa, GBC 3-, Gharibwal, Mithial, Murt, Pind Sultani, Chhab, Mahfouz Shaheed, Ahmedal, Gul Muhammad, Khanda feders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachhari, Abbaspura, Sana Allah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Kariala, Fatehpur, Khohar, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakar, City Housing, Dinah3-Rohtas, Chamala, Madu Kalis, Hansot, Chatala, New Sanghui, Khali Kholi, Dinah 4-, Sandal, Main Bazaar, Mal Awan, Dhora Badhal, KTM, Kingar Thatthi, Samot, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Baharpur, Line Park, Murid, Sarpak, Miani, Adhi, Dhadyal Rural, Malhal Mughlan, Sarkal, Katas, PD Khan Rawal, Shugharpur, Ahmedabad, Dharabi, Tala Gang City, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thahi, Badhial, Patwali, PD Khan, Rawal Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, F-8/2, F-/8, Citizen Club, PAF 2-, Bahria University, PAF Hospital Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, People Colony, Lal Zar, Qasim Base, Radio Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Hajiabad, Nad, City-2 Feeders, From 07:30 AM to 04:30 PM, Beirut Gala, Dudarbar Mai Thothi, Khoi Ratta City, Chachoi Express, Dana Bahal, Chachoi Dongi, Sri, City-2, FeedersOn Sunday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rawalpindi 3-, Fuji Foundation Hospital, VIP Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Sarina Complex, Sarina Hotel, K Block, Comistic, Karakoram Heights, from 01:00 PM to 04:00 PM, USA A,B-C, Old USA Embassy feeders, from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Lalazar, POF, Khanabad, AWC Housing, Pathargarh, Haiku, Khanpur, Shaiya, Chadhoi, City 2- Feeders and surroundings.