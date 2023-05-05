UrduPoint.com

IESCO Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Milatabad, Peshawar Road, EME Complex, P&T Wani, Jhangi, Azharabad, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Choha Khalsa, Shagan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala Feeders from 07:00 AM to 03:00 PM 132KV Bahria Town Phase 4 Grid Station, from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Iqbal Town, Zia Masjid, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Basali, Pind Jhatla, Lab 1& 2, Reliance Mills, Industrial, Bhal , Jarrar Camp, Rajar, Garmala. On Sunday from 07:00 AM to 03:00 PM 132KV Bahria Town Phase 8 Grid Station and surrounding areas.

