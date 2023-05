IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Thursday and Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Rawalpindi City Circle, Dhok Hasu, Major Masaos, Gulshanabad, Industrial, Dhok Mingtal, F-3 Gul Afshan Mumtaz, Colonel Akram, Dinah City, Riyaz Shaheed, Chamala, Hasnot, Shaheed.

Muslim Town Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Chau A Khalsa, Hanif Shaheed, IST, New Rawat, Feeders, Islamabad Circle, GOR, Sohdran Road, Chakwal Circle, Doultala, Udhi, Dera Muslim, Daultala, Raman Feeder, 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Attock Circle, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah, Hameed Feeders, Taxila 1,2, Sher Shah Suri Feeders, 09:00 AM to 10:00 PM, G SO Circle, Shadi Khan, Haji Shah, Gondal, Mansar, Kamra Rural feeders.

On Friday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Chakwal Circle, Murt, Tala Gang City, Madina Town feeders, and suburbs.