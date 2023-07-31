IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Tuesday and Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Tuesday From 07:00 am to 12:00 noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Khanna Road, New Milpur FeedersOn Wednesday From 07:00 am to 12:00 noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azizabad, People's Colony, Nogzi, Bajnial Feeders and surrounding areas.