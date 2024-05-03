IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, C-Block, MH-I, II & III, Zeeshan Colony, Qasim Market Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Morgah, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi board, Park View, Major Riaz, Lala Zar, Jhawara, Dhamial.

Azam Colony, Qasim Base Feeders, Attock Circle, Malhwali Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Express Mangala, Madu Kals Feeders,

On Sunday from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Attock Circle, Malhwali Feeder, GSO Circle from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, City-II, Shaheka-II, Khadamabad feeders and surrounding areas.

