Open Menu

IESCO Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday From 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Effendi Colony Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Ward No. 8 Feeder.

On Saturday From 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-10/4, Muhammad Hussain Steel, Fazal Ghee, GOR, Industrial-1, New PTN, Bani, Holy Family, Katarian, Amin Town, Mohammadi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Sohan, Carriage Factory, Faizabad Housing Society, I-8/4, Azad Shaheed, Kund Rajgaon, Lahtrar Road, Wahidabad, Comst, Chhata Bakhtawar, Lohi Bhir Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ratta, National Market, Muzmal Town, Muslim Town, Service Road, A Block, Wasa, MH -I, II & III, Zeeshan Colony, Qasim Market Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Major Riaz, Lalazar, Jhawara, Dhamial, City-II, Hanif Shaheed, Seep Abrar, Panjar, Khawaja, Nad Feeder, Attock Circle, Malhwali Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Military College, Mohalla Shaheedan, Shamsabad, Shakrela, Chhapran, F-2 Chipboard, Industrial, Boren, Khoi Khalian, New Sanghui, Chotala, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Express Mangala, Madu Kalis, F-13 Garmala, Thakra, Islampura, Suhawa Kachhari, Main Bazaar Suhawa Feeders, GSO Circle From 07:00 am to 05:00 PM, City-II, Shahiqa-II, Khadimabad feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Road Bani Fatehpur Faizabad Rawalpindi Circle Jhelum Bhalwal Attock Sarai Alamgir Market Muslim Family From Islamabad Electric Supply Company Housing

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9

4 minutes ago
 NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent ..

NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar

4 minutes ago
 Govt cracks down on crop residue burning

Govt cracks down on crop residue burning

5 minutes ago
 Lawyers observe strike

Lawyers observe strike

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series ..

Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday

19 minutes ago
 ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with ..

ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan

19 minutes ago
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hi ..

Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae

Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae

3 minutes ago
 2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters

2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters

3 minutes ago
 Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of ..

Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 12

3 minutes ago
 Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends o ..

Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..

16 minutes ago
 Minister stress introduction of market oriented ed ..

Minister stress introduction of market oriented education for youth

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan